Roger Stone to Newsmax: Have Confidence in Patel, Bondi

As the Trump administration closes in on its first six months in office, many in the MAGA base are becoming disillusioned with FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi over the lack of prosecutions in such high profile cases as Jeffery Epstein and Jan. 6. Former Trump adviser Roger Stone told Newsmax on Saturday that he has "a lot of confidence" in both Patel and Bondi.

"Even when you have a new interim U.S. Attorney appointed in a given jurisdiction, all of the career prosecutors under them are left-wing Democrat activists, and it's going to take a long time to clean up the Justice Department and clean up the FBI. I know Pam Bondi. I have a lot of confidence in her. I know Kash Patel. I particularly have a lot of confidence in him," Stone said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Lara Loomer, a conservative activist with ties to President Donald Trump expressed the frustration many in the conservative movement feel on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast this week. "We are months into the Trump administration, past the 100-day mark, and Pam Blondi has failed to bring any real charges against anyone," Loomer said mocking Bondi's last name. Stone said the Trump base need to recognize the extent of the damage in the FBI and DOJ and it will take time.

"It cannot happen overnight. Kash Patel heads an apartment department of thousands of people, of whom maybe hundreds are loyal to him, and the rest of them are still covering for James Comey," Stone added.

