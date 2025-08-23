Roger Stone to Newsmax: Epstein Docs Clear Trump's Name

Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Friday that newly released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein confirm his long-standing position that the president had no improper ties to the late financier and sex offender.

"It's an absurdity," Stone told "Finnerty." "Look, we had all this information in 2015. I had Epstein's phone book. Not everyone in the phone book is guilty of inappropriate or illegal behavior. But his butler did circle the names of those he said were involved in pedophilia or were witnesses."

He said Trump "has nothing to fear from full disclosure," adding that unsealed transcripts from Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for her role in his activities, showed that she denied Trump was involved in inappropriate conduct during her questioning by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Maxwell, who is serving her sentence in Texas and is seeking a pardon, told investigators she never saw Trump in any "massage setting" at Mar-a-Lago or Epstein's home.

"I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting," she said in transcripts released Friday by the Justice Department. "I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

However, Stone said the release of the files will "snare some big-name Democrats."

He pointed to records showing former President Bill Clinton and other prominent Democrats had traveled with Epstein.

"We also had all of the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] logs, and it shows that as well as the sworn testimony of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, there was a former president who visited Epstein's island," said Stone. "That would be Bill Clinton, who is on the FAA logs as having been on Epstein's Lolita Express airplane at least 26 times and, based on my research, was on the island for parties at least four times."

At a White House press conference Friday, Trump voiced support for releasing "totally open" Epstein-related files, while cautioning that "there are a lot of innocent people in those files who don't deserve to be mentioned just because Epstein knew everybody in Palm Beach [Florida]."

Trump added that he has told Attorney General Pam Bondi "and everybody else, give them everything you can give them. I couldn't care less. I'm in support of keeping it totally open."

