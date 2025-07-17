Stone to Newsmax: Trump Cut Ties With Epstein Before Sex Charges

Roger Stone, a longtime ally and former adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump severed ties with Jeffrey Epstein well before the financier was exposed and convicted of sex crimes in Florida — a distinction he said separates Trump from several prominent Democrats.

Stone, a senior adviser to Trump's 2016 campaign, appeared on "Finnerty" to defend the president and address renewed scrutiny over his past association with Epstein.

"Well, I think I'm particularly well situated to address this because I am the first American author to write extensively about Jeffrey Epstein," Stone said, referencing his 2015 book "The Clintons' War on Women." "The longest chapter in the book, chapter seven, 'Orgy Island,' covers this entire matter."

Stone contrasted Trump's engagements with those of prominent Democrats, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, who he said continued to associate with Epstein after his legal troubles began.

"They took a $25,000 contribution from him after he was indicted," Stone said. "But before he was convicted or pled guilty in Florida."

"This smear that Donald Trump has something to hide is a ruse," he added.

Stone acknowledged that Trump had flown on Epstein's private plane but said the trip — taken with then-wife Marla Maples and daughter Tiffany — was brief and innocent.

"Yes, we know that Trump was on Epstein's plane … going from New York to Palm Beach, back to New York on a weekend," he said.

He urged Democrats to tread carefully in raising this issue.

"People partying on the island include U.S. Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell of Maine, Democrat, and former governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson, Democrat.

"Bill Clinton is on the island at least three times. He's on the plane, the Lolita Express, at least 26 times, one time with Kevin Spacey," Stone said, referring to the disgraced actor who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct since 2017.

In response to a question about why a Department of Justice memo related to Epstein was leaked to a liberal media outlet over the Fourth of July weekend, Stone said: "I have no answer for that. I cannot tell you. It's a little perplexing."

He then called for transparency and urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to act.

"Pam Bondi or the president should direct his attorney general … to move in court immediately to unseal the 2019 indictment of Jeffrey Epstein by the Trump Justice Department," Stone said. "He [Epstein] was charged … based on a whistleblower. I think they should also move to unseal the search warrants for his place in New York, plus the island."

Asked whether Bondi's role was related to alleged hidden ties between Trump and Epstein, Stone was firm: "No. Absolutely not. Trump was never on his island. Trump was never at his Paris apartment or his New York home."

In support of that proposition, he cited testimony from Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers.

"She said it was a charitable function. Trump was there for 15 minutes. He was a perfect gentleman," Stone said.

"There is nothing to hide here," he added.

