Roger Stone to Newsmax: Hillary Has a Lot to Answer for Regarding Epstein

Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that he is looking forward to seeing Hillary Clinton testify about her relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"This is a slugfest I would like to see because the documents don't lie," Stone said on "Ed Henry: The Big Take."

The former secretary of state fired back at House Republicans in a series of social media posts Thursday.

She accused them of political gamesmanship after she and former President Bill Clinton faced possible contempt charges for allegedly ignoring a congressional subpoena tied to the House Oversight Committee's investigation of Epstein.

"For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath," she wrote on X. "They ignored all of it.

"They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction."

In a follow-up post, she challenged committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., by calling for a public hearing rather than behind-the-scenes negotiations.

"So let's stop the games," she added. "If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let's have it — in public.

"You love to talk about transparency. There's nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on.

"We will be there."

Stone noted the connection between the Clintons and Epstein dates back years, saying the New York financier provided the seed funding for the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative.

"Epstein continued to donate to Hillary's political campaigns, and there's a nonprofit called TerraMar, which was run by Ghislaine Maxwell, completely funded by the Clintons' foundations, which was really just a grooming pool for young interns in some nonexistent environmental nonprofit," Stone added. "She has a lot to answer for as far as Jeffrey Epstein is concerned.

Stone said Bill Clinton is lying about never having been to Epstein's private island.

"The sworn testimony of at least three of the victims in federal court proves otherwise, as do the FAA manifests that were in my 2015 book, 'The Clintons' War on Women,'" Stone said. "Bill was definitely on the island at least three times."

The former president flew on Epstein's private plane 27 times, Stone said.

"One time going with Epstein to get a huge check from the Sultan of Brunei, a notorious pedophile," Stone said.

