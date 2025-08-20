Roger Stone to Newsmax: Expect Musk-GOP Truce Ahead of Midterms

Veteran political strategist Roger Stone told Newsmax on Wednesday that there is room for rapprochement between Elon Musk and the Republican Party before the 2026 midterm elections.

Musk, once a prized MAGA ally and the largest individual donor in the 2024 election cycle, has pulled back in the wake of a public dispute with President Donald Trump. The break was fueled by Musk's vocal criticism of Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" and Musk's flirtation with launching a third party. Republicans have feared such a move could splinter the base heading into a crucial election year.

But despite such tensions, Stone told "Finnerty" and guest host Ed Henry that Musk in June donated $15 million to Republican causes, including $5 million to Trump's largest super PAC, MAGA Inc. There also are reports that Musk, the world's wealthiest person, would use his vast financial resources to back Vice President JD Vance should Vance decide to run for president in 2028.

"Let's be very clear that actions in this case speak louder than words," Stone said. "Elon Musk in late June gave $15 million, $5 million of it to Donald Trump's largest super-PAC, MAGA Inc, [$5 million] each to the House and Senate Republican campaign committees. I've always been a fan of Elon Musk because of what he's done for free speech."

Stone said Musk essentially donned a bull's-eye by buying Twitter in 2022 and turning it into X, releasing a treasure trove of documents "that demonstrated that the intelligence services worked hand-in-glove with the former executives at Twitter to censor Americans who were pro-Trump or pro-MAGA or questioned the COVID 19 effectiveness of the vaccination or questioned the election results."

"In 2020, he painted a huge target on his back, and he stood tall for free speech," Stone said. "So, I think there's going to be a rapprochement here. I think when you come down to fundamental issues like freedom, that Elon Musk is on the right team, and of course he has a warm relationship with the vice president, JD Vance."

