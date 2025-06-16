Roger Stone to Newsmax: Idea for Trump Presidency Traces to 1988

When Donald Trump descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015, to announce his presidential bid, Roger Stone told Newsmax on Monday, it was the "fulfillment of a dream" he first had about the president in 1988.

Stone, former adviser to the president, joined "Greg Kelly Reports" to say that Trump proves every day how right he was nearly 40 years ago.

"For me it was the fulfillment of a dream, an idea that I'd pushed since 1988," Stone said of that day 10 years ago when Trump joined a crowded field of Republicans for the 2016 presidential nomination.

Back in 1988, "that's when I first realized that Donald Trump had the stature, the courage, the stamina and the independence, not just to be a great presidential candidate, but to be a truly great president. And of course, that has been proven," Stone told Kelly.

"Just the fact that he's made the greatest comeback in American political history, that he had the persistence and the resilience and the courage for that, facing down the tsunami of lawfare, which they tried to bankrupt him. They tried to keep him off the ballot, tried to throw him in jail, and still he persevered.

"And tonight, I'm not sure what he will decide" about how to proceed against Iran, "but I'm glad that it's him making the decision and not Joe Biden or, God forbid, Kamala Harris. He's proving every day how right I was way back then," Stone added.

Trump left the G7 summit in Canada on Monday prematurely to return to Washington where he had the National Security Council assembled amid increased tension between Israel and Iran on the fourth day of airstrikes and missile warfare between the countries.

Speculation soared that Trump was poised to have the U.S. military join Israel in strikes and bombings on Iran.

"Until he tells us what he's going to do, I wouldn't get my exercise jumping to conclusions," Stone said.

