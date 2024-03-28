Roger Stone to Newsmax: Trump Keeps Bucking Conventional Wisdom

Former President Donald Trump continues to defy conventional wisdom in politics by leading President Joe Biden in several polls despite his legal troubles, Roger Stone told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Everything we're seeing is counterintuitive. But that's because — let's face it — Donald Trump broke the mold, and all the conventional wisdom about politics really went out the window in 2016 when he was first elected," Stone, a veteran of 13 Republican presidential campaigns and a former campaign adviser to Trump, told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"Normally, when a candidate for public office is charged with multiple crimes, fundraising dries up, their voter support drops.

"But in this case, Donald Trump's campaign continues to be turbocharged by this tsunami of lawfare against him, because, frankly, I think the American people are fair-minded, and they can see through every bit of it."

Stone said even though the civil fraud lawsuit brought by Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James resulted in a $464.4 million penalty, plus interest, against Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee can explain to Americans what really is going on.

Stone said that though "the trial in New York ... may have been financially extraordinarily expensive for him," Trump was able "to step out in the hall and tell the American people what was going on, that there were no victims."

"[He] borrowed money. The banks did their own appraisal. They all got paid back. They made $40 million in interest. Who got harmed here? Letitia James brought a prosecution under a New York state law that's never been used against anybody else ever.

"The American people see through this," Stone said. "They realize that this is election interference, and the president really continues to benefit from it."

