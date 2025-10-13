Roger Stone to Newsmax: Treated Worse by Biden Than Comey, James Under Trump

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday that his earlier treatment by the Department of Justice under President Joe Biden stands in stark contrast to how former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been handled by the Trump administration.

On "Finnerty," Stone said he was subjected to harsh tactics for what he called "essentially the same crime" that Comey faced — lying to Congress — and was "dragged to the courthouse in shackles."

"Comey and I were charged with the exact same crime, essentially lying under oath to Congress and obstructing a congressional investigation," Stone said. "So why is it that he was allowed to turn himself in? I was dragged to the courthouse in shackles and leg irons."

Stone accused federal prosecutors of political bias and said Comey's electronic devices were not seized, while he faced a predawn FBI raid on his Florida home in 2019 that was filmed by CNN.

"The judge gagged me, saying that if I defended myself in public, that might taint the jury pool," Stone said, adding that the order remained in place even after his conviction and sentencing. "The gag order was clearly to get me to stop criticizing the falsity of the [special counsel Robert] Mueller investigation."

Stone was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing a congressional inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump commuted his sentence in 2020 and later pardoned him.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, was indicted in September on charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. He pleaded not guilty last week.

James, who led the civil fraud case against Trump and his business empire, was indicted last week on charges of allegedly falsifying mortgage documents.

"I was basically framed to pressure me into testifying falsely against Donald Trump," Stone said. "Meanwhile, James Comey and Letitia James are actually guilty of demonstrable, documentable crimes."

