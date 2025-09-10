Roger Stone to Newsmax: Kirk Killing a 'Precision Political Hit'

Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone condemned the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Newsmax, Wednesday, calling it "a precision political hit by a skilled sniper" and warning the attack was part of a larger "color revolution."

Stone, a friend and adviser to President Donald Trump, described the fatal shooting as a targeted act of political violence.

"This was a precision political hit by a skilled sniper. This is part of a color revolution," Stone told "Finnerty."

"The idea that Charlie somehow brought this upon himself for speaking up for free speech, or for speaking up for the U.S. Constitution, or teaching college students about free enterprise, capitalism, and the First Amendment is outrageous."

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck on Wednesday while addressing students at Utah Valley University. Video from the event showed him bleeding heavily before collapsing.

Stone said the attack mirrored the July 2024 assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"This was, again, a skilled sniper precision hit," he said. "This was not some random act of violence by a lunatic. This was part of a coordinated effort to utilize violence by people who could not win an election and now seek to bring down our entire system."

Stone, who described Kirk as "a dear friend" and "an outspoken proponent of a pardon when they tried to frame me," said conservatives face growing threats.

"My heart bleeds for him. But it continues to be outrageous. If people had any idea how many death threats I still get every week, how many online threats, how many times my own children, my own grandchildren have been threatened," Stone said.

"We don't talk about it because we don't want copycats. But any outspoken conservative, any outspoken Trump supporter, anyone on the right, you take your life in your hands when you speak up for Donald Trump," he added.

Stone called the shooting part of "a dangerous and disturbing trend."

This rise in political hatred, an alarming willingness to resort to violence against people just because you disagree with their views. This was a brutal, horrific professional assassination.

"It's a stark reminder of the growing violence on the American left. When ideas are met with violence, our country has a serious, serious problem. My question is, Who was behind this? Who is behind this? We need to know. Our FBI, our Justice Department, our governmental officers need to get to the bottom of this, and they need to do it now."

