Roger Stone to Newsmax: 'Kirk's Horrific Murder Was Not in Vain'

The murder of Charlie Kirk has not set back young American conservatives but inspired and united them, according to former presidential adviser Roger Stone on Newsmax.

"It is an incredibly inspiring occasion," Stone told host Lidia Curanaj on Saturday's "The Count." "There were 20,000 young people here last year. Now there are more than 30,000 people.

"And this is proof that Charlie Kirk's horrific murder was not in vain.

"There is a spirit here of determination. There's a spirit of dedication.

"There's a lot of upbeat talk about the country, about the 2026 elections.

"You cannot be in American politics for 50 years, as I have been, and not be inspired by this number of young conservatives who are ready to go to work."

Stone was speaking from Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025 gathering in Phoenix, Arizona.

Stone linked the momentum on display to what he described as a newly formed "common sense majority," uniting Republicans with Democrats disillusioned by the policies of former President Joe Biden.

He argued that this coalition is reshaping the political landscape and strengthening President Donald Trump’s position heading into off-year elections.

"The president has a mandate," Stone said. "We formed a new political coalition in this country where Republicans joined with common-sense Democrats. This is the new common sense majority."

According to Stone, that coalition — combined with rising youth engagement — positions conservatives to reclaim political ground as Democrats move further left. He said Trump's ability to deliver on campaign promises has energized voters across traditional party lines.

"This is a shock: Somebody who gets elected to office and actually does the things they said they were going to do," Stone marveled.

