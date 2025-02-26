Roger Stone to Newsmax: Trump Will Boost Donalds to Fla. Governorship

Political strategist Roger Stone predicted on Newsmax Wednesday that Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., will win Florida's 2026 gubernatorial race with the backing of President Donald Trump.

Speaking on "Finnerty," Stone dismissed speculation that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis, could mount a viable campaign. Ron DeSantis is term-limited from running for reelection.

"I mean, not certainly not since Lurleen Wallace succeeded George Wallace as governor of Alabama has there been such an absurd idea," Stone said.

Stone pointed to Trump's influence in Florida politics, recalling Ron DeSantis' rise to the governorship in 2018.

"I would remind you that Ron DeSantis was at 8% in the polls until he was catapulted to the nomination and then the governorship by President Donald Trump," Stone said. "He repaid that by challenging Trump for the nomination in the last presidential contest."

Donalds, from Naples, announced his candidacy Tuesday.

While Casey DeSantis has not declared a run, reports have circulated that she is considering entering the race.

Stone acknowledged that Donalds has lower name recognition than the Florida first lady but said Trump's endorsement would be decisive.

"He may run behind Casey DeSantis just in terms of raw name ID, but I think it's much too early to determine how this race is going to shape up," Stone said. "Donald Trump will not be beaten in Florida. And if this is a proxy war, well, the president will win."

