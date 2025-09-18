Roger Stone to Newsmax: Obama's Extremist Claim 'Laughable'

Roger Stone on Thursday dismissed a recent suggestion by former President Barack Obama, telling Newsmax the idea that the Trump administration empowered extremists as "laughable."

On Tuesday, Obama spoke at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he was asked about the spate of political violence in the U.S. this year, including the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk last week in Utah.

"Whether we're Democrats, Republicans, independents, we have to recognize that on both sides, undoubtedly, there are people who are extremists and who say things that are contrary to what I believe are America's core values," Obama said.

"But I will say that those extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn't embracing them. I wasn't empowering them. I wasn't putting the weight of the United States government behind extremist views. And that … when we have the weight of the United States government behind extremist views, we've got a problem."

Obama's remarks were widely read as blaming the tone of today's politics on President Donald Trump.

Stone, a longtime Trump ally, told "Finnerty" that Obama's comments were "disingenuous" and pointed to what he described as politically motivated acts against him.

"I was the guy that had 29 heavily armed FBI agents storm my home at 6 o'clock in the morning in what was completely and totally a political witch hunt that was contrived and put together by Barack Obama and his criminal cabal of cohorts," Stone said.

The FBI conducted a predawn raid at Stone's Florida home in January 2019 as part of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

Stone was convicted in November 2019 on seven felony counts, including obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and making false statements to Congress, related to his actions uncovered during the investigation. Trump commuted his sentence and pardoned him in 2020.

Stone framed Obama's rebuke as "empty rhetoric" and insisted his experience showed the federal justice system has been used for political ends.

