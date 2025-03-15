Roger Stone to Newsmax: JFK Democrats No Longer Exist

Roger Stone told Newsmax on Saturday that the leftward lurch of many of the younger liberal representatives illustrates the "fundamental change in the Democrat Party," adding that the party of John F. Kennedy and Harry Truman "no longer exisists."

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is threatening to primary fellow New York Democrat, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, over his last-minute support of the Republican-backed continuing resolution. Stone said old-school "corporate Democrats like Chuck Schumer are now vulnerable."

"Let me remind you that AOC defeated Joe Crowley — who was not only a member of Congress, but the head of the Queens Democrat Party machine — to win her state to begin with. So if she is serious about challenging Chuck Schumer, number one, she will have no trouble raising money," Stone said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

"There's plenty of money on the radical left. They would funnel millions of dollars into her campaign through Act Blue. But she could give him a real race. If I were Chuck Schumer, I'd be pretty panicky today."

Stone said that Ocasio-Cortez's positions against the older members of her party is creating a "fratricide in the Democrat Party."

"I'm really praying that she not only wins the Senate seat, but then runs for president. I would love to see her as the Democrat presidential nominee in 2028," Stone added.

