Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Remember Military, Gold Star Families' Sacrifice

Sen. Roger Marshall, speaking to Newsmax from the First Division "Big Red One" Monument near the White House Sunday, said Memorial Day is the time to remember all the members of the military who paid the ultimate sacrifice when they died fighting for the United States.

"Today we're adding the names of 631 Big Red One soldiers that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for this nation, the sacrifice that keeps us safe, free, and secure, just over the past decade," the Kansas Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"This monument was dedicated exactly 100 years ago by President Calvin Coolidge when he added 5,000 names to this honor roll," Marshall added. "Over 13,000 Big Red One soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice defending this nation. We'll be honoring those folks as well."

Ceremonies were held at the monument Sunday, where the names of the 631 1st Infantry Division soldiers who were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan were unveiled, as well as a new Desert Storm plaque while celebrating the 100th anniversary of the monument.

Marshall hosted the Gold Star families from Kansas who lost SPC Joseph Lister, SSGT Zac Hargrove, PFC William Johnson, and Sgt. Kevin Gilbertson.

Since coming to Congress, Marshall has championed the FIRST Act, legislation to honor fallen Big Red One Soldiers at the First Infantry Division Monument. It takes an act of Congress to add names to the monument.

He noted on Newsmax Sunday that the 1st Division calls Fort Raleigh in Kansas home.

"We do have several Gold Star families with us," he said. "Today we gave them a nice tour of the Capitol last night and just had breakfast with them."

Such observances as Sunday's celebration "just give the whole family some closure. Those stories are told over and over again. Memorial Day is about remembering the people that paid the ultimate sacrifice, and it's an important day to recognize and honor these Gold Star families as well."

Marshall noted that he, as well as his father and brother, served in the military and he has a son serving now overseas, so Memorial Day is a special holiday to him.

"Someone from every generation of my family served in the military since the Civil War," he said. "I just think it's important that we remember the fallen soldiers again who made this ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe and free.

"I know the price of freedom is not free … it's so important to the families, the Gold Star families, but it's important to the active duty soldiers, and it's important to all of our veterans to know that we recognize the sacrifice that they made."

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com