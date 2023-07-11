Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Ukraine-Russia Feeling 'a Lot Like Vietnam'

Kansas GOP Sen. Roger Marshall told Newsmax on Tuesday that the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, and the United States’ continued involvement in it, is starting to feel “a lot like Vietnam.”

While appearing on “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Marshall weighed in on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s reaction to NATO rejecting Ukraine for membership. On Tuesday, a frustrated Zelenskyy said it would be “unprecedented and absurd” for Ukraine not to be offered a timeframe for NATO membership at an alliance summit in Lithuania.

Marshall said that Zelenskyy’s reaction is “not surprising. That’s a desperate president of his country. He's seeing his own countrymen die every day.”

However, the senator also noted that he wished Zelenskyy “would talk more about peace. And that's why I'm against all the fighting.”

“I think bringing Ukraine into NATO right now would actually add to the fighting, make [Russian President Vladimir] Putin even dig his heels in even more,” Marshall said. “I understand his concern, but now is not the time.”

The senator also blamed President Joe Biden as the reason why the war between Ukraine and Russia — and the United States’ position in it — has continued to worsen.

“This president has continued to have one red line after another that he’s walked through,” he said about Biden. “This is the president who’s said, ‘No troops on the ground, we’re not going to support jets, no cluster bombs, no long-range missiles,’ and he’s done all of those.

“I grew up in the Vietnam era, and this is starting to feel a lot like Vietnam,” he added.

“That’s why I want the fighting to stop. I want the dying to stop. I don’t ever want to go back home to my home cemetery and see the flag-draped coffins of our young soldiers aligning that cemetery ever again. That’s why we need to be fighting to stop this.

“This president has never maximized his bank sanctions on Russia as well. It just seems like this president has made one mistake after another, and I don’t have to tell you … that Putin would not be in Ukraine if it wasn’t for Afghanistan.”

Host Chris Salcedo asked Marshall if he or his fellow GOP caucus members were concerned about the Biden administration’s decision last week to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, or how Russia might respond if its troops or civilians were to be killed by an “American-made cluster bomb.”

“More than cluster bombs, I’m more concerned about who the president of this country is,” Marshall replied. “That his inability to lead, his leading from behind, and he’s always reactive. He could accidentally fall into World War III very easily. He’s the problem. He has no demonstratable [sic] ability to manage national security. It’s one failure after the other. That’s my biggest concern.”

“This cluster bomb [is] one little symptom of his backtalking policy,” he added. “Joe Biden is the big concern, right here and now.”

