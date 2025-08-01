Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Glad Trump Reinstating Presidential Fitness Test

As a physician, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax Friday he "couldn’t be happier" that President Donald Trump is reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test. He is a little curious, however, about how today’s students are going to perform the test’s shuttle-run component.

"You think about that shuttle run and you remember the shuttle run, we used [blackboard] erasers we would grab on each end," Marshall said on "Wake Up America." "What are the kids going to use today? I was sitting there wondering that. But President Eisenhower started this back in 1954, Kansas’ favorite son, Dwight David Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States. He started this program."

To address "the widespread epidemic of declining health and physical fitness," Trump announced a new executive order on Thursday reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools. The fitness challenge will reportedly be administered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Former President Barack Obama abandoned the test in 2012 and replaced it with the FitnessGram assessment, which focused on improving personal health.

"Look, 20% of our children are on a prescription drug, 40% of them have some type of chronic illness," Marshall said. "Leading the way is obesity, prediabetes, and a mental health condition. As a physician, I'm telling you, the prescription for that is a healthy, nutritious diet that includes whole milk. Throw away the processed food, and then activity, some type of activity. This will give the kids something to shoot for."

"I know that my children, when they still had this going on, when we were children, it gave us a goal to shoot for," he continued. "It was called competition. That's what America is bred upon. That's the secret to our capitalism, is more competition. So, I couldn't be happier.

"I think it's another step in the right direction. Throw away the social media, the kids on their phones. Throw that away. Get outside. Go fishing, go hunting. Let's all prepare together."

The Kansas senator then joked that his colleagues on Capitol Hill might have to start thinking about their own physical fitness.

"Matter of fact, I may introduce some type of a physical fitness challenge for Congress up here," Marshall said.

