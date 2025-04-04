Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: World Economy Needs US

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Friday that the world economic market will adjust to the newly imposed tariffs because other countries need America "much more than we need them."

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced his much-anticipated reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries designed to reset global trade and return manufacturing to the United States. China responded immediately and added a 34% import tax on all U.S. goods coming into the country. Marshall said that the world will adapt because most of the buyers are still in the United States.

"We are the largest consumer market in the world. They all need us much more than we need them in any way, shape or form. I can just see it right now. Kansas is famous for making airplanes, we can bring back aerospace jobs, and in agriculture," Marshall said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

He urged Americans not to lose sight of the long-term goal of the tariffs, which is to make the country more self-sufficient.

"Look, we imported more food than we exported last year for the first time ever. So there are opportunities for these tariffs to work and bring good jobs back home for Americans," Marshall added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com