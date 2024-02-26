Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Biden 'Spineless' on Border Security

President Joe Biden is "the most spineless president" in America's history for not addressing the massive immigration problems at the southern border, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," Marshall railed at the $95 billion bill to aid Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan that didn't contain a border fix — and for which there was no attempt to work with House Speaker Mike Johnson to include such measures.

"That would take a spine from the White House," Marshall said. "This is the most spineless president we've ever had, the worst leadership I've ever seen from a person in this type of position."

He said a lack of leadership was responsible.

"There are changes that could be made to the policy," he continued. "Simple policy changes. But again, this president does not want to fix the problem. He wants these 10 million people crossing the border illegally. He thinks that's going to be votes of the Democratic Party in the future."

Marshall said that the White House stance on changes in policy at the southern border lacks any resolve.

"It's a façade," Marshal said. "It's a charade. Biden does not want to fix this problem. But here's his admission to guilt all along — he's now saying 'I could have fixed the problem.' He could have fixed this problem months ago. He could say, This is an emergency. … This is an admission of guilt on the president and … the American people are gonna hold him accountable come November."

Marshall also said that fentanyl is adding to the tragedy of an unchecked border.

"300 Americans died from fentanyl poisoning yesterday, 300 are going to die today as well," he said. "That's why every state is now a border state."

The Senate's failed bipartisan border bill "actually made the situation worse," Marshall said.

"At the end of the day, it did nothing to change asylum," he said, adding that Biden's pledge that he "is going to do something" on his own is "another facade."

"His poll numbers are low enough — maybe he'll do something," Marshall said.

"But … he overturned 90 executive orders — reversed what President [Donald] Trump had in place. We went from less than 1,000 to 10,000 people crossing our border every day."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com