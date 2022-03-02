Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Cutting Off Russian Oil 'Would Stop Their Funding'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden should cut off oil sales from Russia, saying it would “really give them a sting and shorten the length of this war” in Ukraine.

Marshall asked on "Wake Up America," on Wednesday morning, "why did this president throw out American energy independence? It's important for a national security reason like we're seeing play out in Ukraine and Russia, as well as it plays into inflation right now. This is the number one issue the president could address simply today."

He added that Biden "could sign an executive order to embargo Russian oil. We're importing more oil from Russia than we are from Alaska, almost a million barrels a day. We are funding this war … and we are driving up inflation by not allowing energy independence."

Marshall later said that cutting off Russian oil sales "would stop their funding. So, I think about half their economy is related to oil and if we could get the other nations to join us as well, we would really shut them down economically. Remember, Russia's only the 12th largest economy in the world. It's [a] smaller economy than Italy is, smaller than Texas. It's smaller than California. How is Putin going to keep funding this war if he doesn't have that income? He's very, very much dependent upon energy for their GDP. So, we could really give them a sting and shorten the length of this war."

The senator also said, "no one's talking about the impact of this war back home. We talked about the gas prices, but it's going to make grocery prices go up as well. Ukraine is a very rich, fertile country they ... export about 10% to 15% of the world's supply of corn and wheat. So, if China's unable to buy any corn and wheat from Ukraine, guess what? They're going to come to this nation, to the Americans, drive up the prices here in the next three or four weeks.

"Ukraine should be planting corn and that's not going to happen right now because they're using all their fuel for the war process. So, I'm very concerned that this White House is not anticipating all these other challenges. Again, they could … stop this war in its tracks by stopping importing Russian oil."

