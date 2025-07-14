Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: 'Surely' 50 Republicans Can 'Do the Right Thing,' Cut Spending

As congressional Republicans scramble to pass President Donald Trump's rescissions package by the end of the week, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax that "surely" there's at least 50 Senate Republicans who will do "the right thing" and codify the spending cuts recommended by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"I think we'll get it across the finish line, and I think it's important to remember why this is so important," Marshall said on "Wake Up America." "Our nation is $37 trillion in debt. We're spending $1 trillion a year in interest. We're asking the Republicans to do what we said we were going to do. We said we were going to cut spending."

Last month, the House narrowly passed the $9.4 billion rescissions package that included revoking more than $1 billion in funding for public broadcasting. At the time, getting Trump's "one, big, beautiful bill" through Congress took priority, however, and the spending cuts took a back seat. The Senate has until July 18 to approve the legislation.

"Folks back in Kansas are tired of the federal government spending $1 billion on public broadcasting," Marshall said. "In today's world … the benefits [of cutting the funding] outweigh the detriment here. I think there's better things to do with that money. I think that we should proceed forward."

When asked about the implications of the Senate dropping the ball and failing to pass the rescissions package by Friday, Marshall said it would mean that "the swamp is still really deep up here and that Republicans aren't willing to step forward and do the right thing."

"Look, DOGE has found like $2 trillion of waste, fraud, and abuse over the last 20 some years, $190 billion of cuts that they would like to make through wasted contracts and NGO grants, those types of things," he said. "This is a small bite of the apple, very small. USAID, this is the number one thing on my list I gave to [former DOGE head] Elon [Musk] and the team. I saw just the horrible, fraudulent abuse out there — that the USAID had become a slush fund for Democrats where they hired their buddies and their relatives and did all their DEI malarkey."

"So this is a chance for Republicans to stand up and do what we said we were going to do," Marshall said. "Surely 50 of us can do the right thing. Let's make America first. Let's take that $9 billion and pay down our debt."

Trump is "America first," added Marshall, and Senate Republicans should be, too.

"We should get this rescissions package across the finish line while we have the chance," he said.

