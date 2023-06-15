Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: 'No One Died' for Pride Flag

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Thursday that the White House's placement of the American flag at its Pride celebration on Saturday is "an insult to anyone who's served" and said "no one died for that [Pride] flag."

"No one risked their life for that flag," Marshall said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We have hundreds of thousands of American soldiers who died for the American flag. I suppose millions more who gave a part of their body to defend that flag, to defend our freedom as well.

"I just encourage your listeners to go to the American Legion website and look at their flag code. Their flag code clearly states that the American flag, if it's in a display, should be in the center. It should be in the place of prominence and centered as well.

"This is another example of this White House's woke social agenda, getting ahead of patriotism and defending our Constitution."

Marshall noted that "even in Boy Scouts we were taught this," and said that "in this case, they [White House officials] put what is the most important flag in their mind in the center, which is this Pride flag."

Marshall, noting that the U.S. currently has 1.2 million active duty soldiers, said the White House's flag display over the weekend is "an insult to anyone who's served."

"This is an insult to anyone who is serving, who has served," he said. "Anyone who has a brother, a sister, a father, a mother, a child — like I do right now — serving. This is an insult to us, that this president does not prioritize our national security, he does not prioritize our Constitution.

"What does the flag represent? To me it represents our forefathers in this nation founded one nation under God. Remember the flag salute we said every day growing up? Do they still do that in grade school? I don't know."

Commenting on the transgender TikToker who flashed the crowd at a White House Pride party, Marshall said: "I'm just stunned. I don't know what to say. It's a disgrace. An old saying my dad said is, Once you lose your reputation, you never get it back.

"The FBI, the Department of Justice, the White House have lost their reputation. They're never going to get it back. I just can't believe that that would be going on in our White House."