Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Rejected Bill 'Did Not Secure Border'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Friday that the border bill that failed in the Senate earlier this week had no chance of passing because "it did not secure the border."

The bill, which was negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators, failed to advance to debate this week after all but one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voted against it.

Marshall said on "Wake Up America" that the bill failed because "it did not secure the border" but "actually made it worse."

"This was never a border security bill, this was political camouflage for [President] Joe Biden and at-risk senators like Jon Tester up in Montana, so they could say … they supported a bill that supposedly secured the border, but it doesn't," Marshall said. "This bill did not secure the border; it actually made it worse."

Marshall also criticized the Biden administration's plans to accept refugees from Gaza, saying, "There is no way to properly vet … those people again. The Border Patrol is already overwhelmed."

Marshall continued: "Joe Biden has already brought in 400,000 folks through a parole program where he's flying in people as well, folks that are never vetted. He wants to add these folks to the situation as well.

"Don't listen to what Joe Biden says. Watch what he does."

