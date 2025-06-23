Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Iran Attacks Show Peace Through Strength

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Monday the world is a safer place because of the U.S.' attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

"A big congratulations to the United States Air Force," Marshall told "National Report." "They did their job. This has to be intimidating to all our enemies across the world.

"The world is a safer place today than it was two weeks ago. Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. We're still waiting to see what the final fallout of this is. But certainly we set them back by years, if not by decades. So big congratulations for President Trump. This is what peace through strength looks like."

The Kansas senator admitted he was concerned about retaliation from Iran.

"Thanks to Joe Biden, we know that Iranians were encountered at our border during his four years," Marshall said. "He let half of them come into the country. Theoretically there's 50,000 or more terrorists in this country. That would be the big threat, I think, to most of us."

Marshall said military bases and installations in the Middle East also remain on high alert.

"I'm very concerned about the homeland," Marshall said. "I know that [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, all those folks are out there working really hard to keep us safe."

The strike on Iran shows that when Trump draws a red line, he means it.

"He said, 'this is American power.' So we're projecting power," Marshall said. "I want to emphasize this is peace through strength. We don't want boots on the ground.

"We don't want to be the world's military, the world policeman, anything like that. This was a single isolated strike to keep Americans safe, that there was indeed an imminent threat. They had 60% enriched uranium. There is not a nuclear power plant in America that has above five or 6% enrichment. So they indeed were a threat to America as well as the entire world."

