Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Biden Plays Chicken With Israel's Future

Senate Republicans such as Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky side with Democrats and President Joe Biden that an aid package for Israel should be lumped together in a bill featuring more aid to Ukraine and funds to help the crisis at the southern U.S. border.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Monday he believes a standalone bill such as the bipartisan one passed 226-196 by the House last week that provides $14.5 billion in aid to Israel is a better approach.

"We're going to do everything we can to fight back against that plan," Marshall told "The Chris Salcedo Show" regarding a bill that groups all the aid packages together. "Look, it's been a whole month now since Hamas brutally attacked the people of Israel. We're no closer today to funding Israel, to helping them get more weapons, than we were a month ago."

Biden has threatened to veto a standalone aid package for Israel if it somehow gets past the Democrat-controlled Senate and reaches his desk.

"That's why we're going to call Joe Biden's bluff this week," Marshall said. "Joe Biden says he supports Israel. He says that he wants $14 billion for Israel, so we're going to put that bill on the floor this week. We're going to give him an opportunity to put his money where his mouth is.

"But that's not what he wants. He wants to play chicken with Israel's future in order to get his funding for his never-ending war in Ukraine."

