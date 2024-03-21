Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Biden Keeps 'Greasing the Skids' for Migrants

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Thursday that instead of working to repel migrants from crossing into the U.S., President Joe Biden keeps "greasing the skids" for them to enter illegally.

"There's 1.5 million illegal immigrants in this country that have been entirely through the process that are still in this country, another 2 million people that have been paroled and another 2 million known gotaways as well," Marshall said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "So, it's all concerning to me. It's just basically the raw number of people that Joe Biden has allowed in this country, that's invited into this country. I keep using the term 'he greases the skids.'

"He's flown people in on American taxpayer dollars. The stories just go on and on and on. As my folks back home said, as we had the spike in crime in Kansas and everywhere, every state is now a border state. We can't arrest ourselves out of this crisis; we have to secure the border, and November cannot get here soon enough."

Commenting on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals order that temporarily put on hold Texas' immigration enforcement efforts, Marshall said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is "going to continue to have hurdles thrown in front of him."

"Joe Biden just doesn't want to secure the border," Marshall said. "He actually wants to keep greasing the skids for people to come across, so his administration is going to keep on giving Gov. Abbott more and more hurdles to cross. This is why we introduced the Invasion Act, which would empower the governor to do whatever he needed to do to secure his border, regardless of what Joe Biden wants to do."

Asked why the Laken Riley Act was blocked by his Democrat colleagues in the Senate, Marshall said that "the entire nation is mourning" with the slain Georgia nursing student's family.

"What the Laken Riley Act would do is a criminal, an illegal migrant that's in this country, if they're arrested, they would be detained, not let out on bail — cashless bail most of the time," Marshall said. "So, the Laken Riley Act forces, when an illegal migrant commits a crime, they have to be detained and handed over to ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and not set free. Look, Laken Riley would be alive if this bill had been enacted. It's that simple."

Describing Riley's murder as a "symptom" of a "big disease," Marshall said the disease is "10 million people coming across our border illegally, over 2 million people with parole." The Venezuelan national accused of Riley's murder entered the U.S. through the parole program, he said.

"He was one of the 2 million people that Joe Biden paroled from a very, very, violent nation," Marshall said. "He was part of a gang. He wasn't properly vetted. There's just mistake after mistake on this issue, and it really rests on the back of Joe Biden."

