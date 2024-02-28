Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Alabama Supreme Court 'Overstepped' on IVF

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., disagrees with the Supreme Court of Alabama's decision regarding frozen embryos and is concerned about its effect on in vitro fertilization in the state.

Earlier this month, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos that were created and stored to be used for in vitro fertilization procedures are considered children under state law, allowing a couple to sue a fertility clinic for wrongful death after several frozen embryos were accidentally destroyed. Multiple fertility clinics and healthcare providers in the state have paused their IVF services due to the ruling.

"I don't" agree with the ruling, Marshall, an obstetrician, told Newsmax's "National Report" on Wednesday. "Today in America, 200 beautiful babies are going to be born because of in vitro fertilization. As an obstetrician, I took care of hundreds of patients with infertility issues, I participated in these ovulation cycles for in vitro fertilization.

"This is a very complicated ethical issue, something I've wrestled with for 20 years, and I still don't have the answer for you … as a born-again Christian, I still don't have the right answer to tell every couple."

But, he continued, "the state legislatures will figure this out. This will be a short chapter. They're going to fix this problem in Alabama, and I don't think it would have much impact or cost the rest of the country."

"I believe God gave us this technology of in vitro fertilization for a reason: 10% of American couples have problems having children, about a third of them turned to in vitro fertilization. I think the courts probably overstepped their bounds a little bit here."

