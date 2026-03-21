Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: '90% There' on Trump Iran Goals

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said Saturday that U.S. efforts against Iran are "90% there" in achieving President Donald Trump’s stated objectives, while cautioning that the final goals could prove the most difficult.

Appearing on Newmax's "America Right Now," Marshall said, "I think we need to fulfill the president’s four goals.

"It’s so clear exactly what the president has laid out, and I think we’re 90% there," he said.

He outlined those goals as efforts "to destroy Iranian missiles, their nukes, their Navy, and prevent them from being able to arm and train terrorists in the future."

Calling the operation a "very successful mission so far," Marshall added, "we’re 90% there," while also acknowledging the human cost, saying the nation must "mourn the loss of 13 American soldiers and maybe another dozen seriously injured."

However, he warned against complacency: "The last 10% may be as hard as the first 90%."

He also described Iran as "an irrational, toxic theocracy driven by religious hatred," adding, "they’re a wounded animal right now, very dangerous.

"We need to take them seriously, especially here on the home front," he continued.

On whether U.S. forces should be used to secure Iran’s enriched uranium, Marshall said he would not "take anything off the table for the president," but emphasized his reluctance toward war.

"I hate war," he said, invoking President Dwight Eisenhower’s words about its "brutality and futility."

Marshall highlighted his family’s military service and stressed caution: "I value the blood of American soldiers. I hope that’s minimized."

While acknowledging that "there may be some special operations that are required," he said decisions must weigh "the benefit versus the risk."

"I trust President Trump.

"I support his decisions where we are right now," Marshall concluded, reiterating, "but I do hate war and hope we can do this without American soldiers on the ground there."

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