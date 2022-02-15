Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: End Biden's COVID Emergency Powers

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., has introduced a Senate resolution to end President Joe Biden's COVID emergency powers that started March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic by former President Donald Trump.

"[Biden] will use this declaration of emergency as an excuse for him to continue to fearmonger, continue to exert power over us, continue to put masks on our children – and to keep people from going back to our to our normal lives," Marshall, a medical doctor, told Newsmax's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino.

Marshall said Biden could continue the emergency to keep inflation going as an excuse to continuing to borrow more money for federal programs and keeping people at home instead of working.

"All this exacerbates that supply chain disruption," he said. "This is about power and control, about Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and the president using this emergency as an excuse to exert power over you and your family."

The declaration is set to end March 1, but Marshall said Congress needs to reclaim the authority, something they have not been willing to do up to now, and the resolution would also eliminate Biden's healthcare worker vaccine mandates.

"We have a process called a Congressional Review Act that we can pass with just a 50% majority to repeal that rule," he said. "It takes power away from the president and would say that [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] cannot use this as a tool to inflict more damage."

Marshall added there is already a "severe shortage" of nurses working in hospitals and doctors' offices nationwide, and continued emergency powers and vaccine mandates will make those shortages even worse.

"What this vaccine mandate would do is exacerbate that, forcing more nurses to leave that work field," he said. "So many of them have natural immunity, but this president is going to fire them and not acknowledge natural immunity. So, we're all frustrated."

Marshall said many of the nurses losing their jobs are already "burned out" dealing with the pandemic and might not return to those jobs once the vaccine mandate goes away, lamenting "they'll find another job."

"So many of those nurses are having burnout – they've had it," he said. "They've risked their lives, and they're being treated like zeros."

Marshall said the people he talks to back home are fed up with COVID and want their lives back.

"I did some 15 town halls in the last two weeks, and Kansans are ready to move on," he said. "We've had it with all this. We can respect the virus, but we need to target therapeutics for those at risk.

"But at the same time, it's time for America to move on again. We're much more concerned about inflation today then we are COVID. Over 95% of Americans have some level of immunity – now we can safely move on."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here