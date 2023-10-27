Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Release Data on Terrorist Encounters

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration should regularly report on encounters with individuals on "the known terrorist watch list" at the border.

Marshall recently introduced a bill that would require that the Department of Homeland Security report each month on encounters with anyone on a terrorist watch list.

He told "Wake Up America" that "8 million people crossed this border illegally since Joe Biden became president. But just not any people, over the past year, 170 people on the known terrorist watch list, had been caught."

He added, "it goes even deeper than that. Some 60,000 people of interest … have been apprehended at our border as well. Those are people from Iran, from Afghanistan, from Turkey, [and an] additional 20,000 Chinese nationalists, so we don't know where those people went through."

Marshall asked, "Did they catch and release them? Are they setting up ready to do a cyberattack [or] bioterrorism attack on America? Are they working at our universities or research centers? Are they working for our Department of Defense? Where are those people? We want to know. We've already seen that [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas fell on his job … He should have been let go a long time ago, if not impeached."

