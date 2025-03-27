WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: roger marshall | gun rights | short act | second amendment

Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Ready to Reintroduce Gun Rights Bill

By    |   Thursday, 27 March 2025 05:33 PM EDT

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, told Newsmax Thursday that he is ready to reintroduce the Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today Act to roll back government restrictions on the ownership and use of firearms with stabilizing braces.

"A short rifle would be the weapon of choice," Marshall told "American Agenda."

"Look, where I come from, the sheriff may be 30 minutes or an hour away out in the country. There may only be one sheriff that's on call right then. So we want to be able to protect ourselves. The beauty of a short-barreled rifle is it's more accurate than a pistol," he said.

The SHORT Act was originally introduced in January of 2023 in response to a Biden administration regulation that requires the owner of a braced firearm to register the weapon, remove the brace, turn it over to the government, or destroy it. It did not muster the needed votes for passage.

Marshall said the legislation would remove those requirements and help to make America safer.

"So this is just one step that we can do to ensure that we protect our constitutional rights," he said.

"And by the way, I think that the Second Amendment is what protects the First Amendment. And we need to make sure that we stand up for all of our constitutional rights."

