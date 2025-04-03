Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Benefits of Trump Tariffs Coming in Future

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax that the tariff and global trade policies of President Donald Trump might produce "short-term pain" but will produce long-term benefits for Americans.

Marshall said the benefits of the Trump strategy are already evident.

"The president is not happy at all about the $1.2 trillion trade deficit last year," Marshall said on "American Agenda." "It's like we just basically gave $1.2 trillion of foreign aid to other countries. But what I do like that's happening right now, the president is telling us some $3 trillion of direct financial investments are coming into this country."

Marshall said that despite what critics say, Trump has proven to be successful at world trade.

"And we're seeing that right now: SoftBank investing a trillion dollars, pharma is coming back, making a lot of their pharmaceuticals now in this country as well," Marshall said. "I do think it's a new age."

Marshall said farmers in his home state of Kansas and across the U.S. must remember what Trump did for them in his first term.

"The same thing happened, and President Trump used these tariffs to leverage the best trade deals that we've ever had ... and we're still benefiting from those trade agreements," Marshall said.

Marshall added that the American dream is returning, so everyone will be able to buy a house.

"And if you're really lucky, you get a truck and a fishing boat," he said with a smile.

