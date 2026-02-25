Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Trump SOTU All About 'Winning'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's State of the Union address was all about "winning."

"Winning, winning, and more winning. That was the vibe I got last night," Marshall told "Ed Henry The Big Take."

"But I also got to tell you: I walked into the 'arena' last night, so to speak, on my right side people were excited to be there. They were jumping up and down," he said.

"On the left side it looked like a morgue. People were at a funeral."

Marshall said it was clear to him that Democrats were in a foul mood.

"I never saw such horrible body language as I did from the Democrats. They've just been beaten about the brow by Donald Trump," he said.

The senator said the defining moment of the evening came when Trump called on those in attendance to stand if they believe the federal government's primary responsibility is to protect the American people.

"And when they wouldn't stand up for that, I think the night was over with," he said.

Still, Marshall said Democrats had their moments during the address.

"We got the Democrats to stand up six or seven times, so I was surprised. I didn't think it would be that often," he said.

Marshall said Democrats' remarks after the speech reflected their complaints about Trump's policies, adding that those arguments are difficult to make unless you're a Democrat.

"They've never seen a tax they didn't like. Every problem they see, they have a new solution for it, and it's always taking your money and giving it to somebody else," he said.

"Meanwhile, President Trump's policies are working. The average job growth in the wages is $1,400 over inflation this last year," Marshall continued.

"Rent is coming down. Rent has gone down six months in a row — the lowest point in four years," he said.

"Inflation has slowed down. President Trump's policies are working. And please, Mr. President, more winning for us."

Trump used his speech to declare that America has staged what he called one of the greatest comebacks in modern history, telling the nation that after just one year back in office, the country is experiencing "a turnaround for the ages."

