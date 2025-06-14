Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Trump's Red Lines 'Mean Exactly That'

The world should take President Donald Trump's red lines seriously in the wake of escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a retired Army Reserve captain, told on Newsmax on Saturday.

Marshall said Trump's warnings about Iran's nuclear program were not political posturing but firm commitments that carry real consequences, adding that the recent Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear and military sites should send a clear message.

"Look, we need to continue to stand beside our ally, Israel," Marshall said on "America Right Now." "Look, the Iranian government, a terrorist organization, was one week away from having nuclear weapons.

"They had over 600 pounds of high-grade nuclear material, 60%. And they could easily, in one week's time, convert that to 90%."

Tensions in the region reached a boiling point Friday after Israel conducted a surprise strike deep within Iran, targeting high-level military and nuclear infrastructure. The operation, which employed drones and warplanes previously smuggled into Iranian territory, killed multiple Iranian generals and scientists tied to the regime's nuclear program.

Israeli leaders said the strike was necessary to halt what they believe is Iran's accelerating push toward nuclear weapon capability. American intelligence has confirmed Iran was enriching uranium beyond the thresholds needed for peaceful energy purposes, but it has not verified whether Iran was on the verge of weaponization.

Marshall said Israel had no choice and that the Trump administration had long set clear expectations for the Iranian regime.

"They had enough enriched uranium to make over 10 nuclear warheads. Look, they crossed the red line. President Trump meant it when he said, '60 days,'" he said, referencing a Friday Truth Social post from the president.

"Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to 'make a deal.' They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn't get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!" Trump posted.

"I think, if nothing else, the rest of the world should know when President Trump draws a red line, it's exactly what he means. On day No. 61, this attack occurred," Marshall said.

"And Israel acted alone, but President Trump did everything he could" diplomatically, he added.

Iran retaliated shortly after the Israeli strike, launching volleys of ballistic missiles toward Israeli population centers. Explosions were reported over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, prompting the Israeli military to urge civilians to seek shelter. At least two Israelis were killed, and several homes sustained damage from the strikes.

Still, Marshall said the Trump administration is committed to diplomacy and security.

"I still welcome the Iranian government to come to the table and stop any type of nuclear arsenal that they're developing, and then this will stop," he said. "And that's what President Trump wants.

"So I'm standing beside President Trump. I'm standing beside Israel."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

