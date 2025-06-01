Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Budget Bill Has Most of What Conservatives Want

Most of what the Senate's conservative Republicans want in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" is there, but there still needs to be work done on cutting spending, Sen. Roger Marshall, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"It's going to be the largest tax cut in history," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "It's going to be a $1.6 trillion cut in spending by the federal government, the largest decrease in spending in 30 years."

Still, the nation's main problem is its national debt, "so I think we need to cut some more spending," said Marshall. "I think that's where the big opportunity is. I think that also we can make some of the business tax cuts permanent as well... we want to make those forever, rather than just for four years."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who has called for deeper cuts, has said there is "no justification" to continue with the spending that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Marshall said he agrees.

"We were spending $ 4.5 trillion before [former President Joe] Biden, and now we're spending over $7 trillion a year," said Marshall. "COVID is over with. We don't need all that emergency money. So that's why I'm trying to say, let's get from $1.6 trillion of cuts, which is where the House is. We need to get that to way over $2 trillion and work towards a balanced budget."

The United States, he added, is spending $1 trillion a year on interest alone.

"When you're spending that much of your budget on interest, there's little left to do the other important things," he said.

Meanwhile, it is vital to keep money that has been set aside for border security in the budget, said Marshall.

"I've been calling for the president to send our military troops to the border to become a force multiplier," he said. "They've done that. They've done an incredible job. Border crossings are down in the Tucson sector... from over 2,000 a day to less than 50 per day."

He added that he asked the Border Patrol, while visiting Arizona, what it needs for long-term success, and officers said they need more border fencing.

"For long-term success, we need to finish building the president's wall, put more soldiers, put more Border Patrol officers down the border as well," Marshall said. "This is exactly what we need to secure. This, by the way, is the president's number one promise to America when he ran was to secure this border. This will give us long-term success."

Marshall also discussed Trump's ongoing court battles to keep his tariffs in effect, and said he anticipates the legal fights will continue.

"That's why people back home are so frustrated," he said. "They elected Donald Trump to secure the border, to bring jobs back home, to stop the flow of fentanyl."

The tariffs against Canada and Mexico worked to stop the flow of fentanyl from their borders, Marshall added.

Also, Trump has used the threat of tariffs to return manufacturing jobs to the United States, and Marshall said he thinks that's already working as well.

"I know it's anecdotal, but I visited some 12 manufacturing companies back home over Easter break," he said. "Now, these are companies with 200, 400, 600 employees and [they] are just bursting at the seams. The only thing that's limiting them from doing more is the lack of people for the jobs. So I think that the president's tariffs are working exactly like he said they were going to work, and this is going to allow him to negotiate good, strong, long-term trade agreements so that future generations of Kansans can stay on the farm."

