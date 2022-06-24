Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Greatest Day in Trump Presidency

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas hailed former President Donald Trump for Friday's landmark Supreme Court ruling overturning a constitutional right to abortion, telling Newsmax it was "the greatest day in [his] presidency."

Marshall, a Republican and obstetrician, echoed Trump's statement earlier in the day in which the former president took credit for the appointment to the Supreme Court of justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who all voted with the majority to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The Supreme Court ruled in a case from Mississippi, which banned abortions after 15 weeks, that Roe was incorrectly decided, that there was no enshrined right in the Constitution to an abortion and that this issue should be returned to the states to regulate.

"June 24, 2022, perhaps the greatest day in the presidency of Donald Trump," Marshall said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It's a day to celebrate. I just wish all your listeners could be here to experience all the celebrations going on here all morning.

"This is the day ... for this day Donald Trump was elected president. He delivered for us. This is a date for new beginnings. It's a new day of hope for millions of American babies that have not been born yet. It's a great day."

Acknowledging President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed following the decision that "Roe was on the ballot" in November, indicating Democrats think the issue will motivate their voters, Marshall said other issues will still predominate.

"Joe Biden is working in Kansas right now to make sure that Kansas has unlimited abortions," Marshall said. "Look, when I go back home, what people talk about is the price of groceries, the price of gasoline. They talk about the safety of their family. They talk about they can't find [baby] formula.

This past weekend on Father's Day, my mom couldn't find broccoli for broccoli salad. My niece couldn't find eggs for homemade ice cream, and my dad couldn't find Town House crackers.

"That's what people are talking about. This is an important issue, but we're talking about today. It's a great day. But folks are much more concerned about inflation and the safety of their family."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!