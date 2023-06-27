Marshall to Newsmax: Feds 'Continue to Hide' COVID Intel

U.S. Senator and physician Roger Marshall, R-Kans., told Newsmax that the federal government “continues to hide” the full details of its findings regarding the origins of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

While speaking on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren” on Tuesday, Marshall expressed his frustration surrounding last week’s report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which could neither find any direct evidence that COVID-19 had originated from an incident at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), nor effectively rule out any possibility that the virus had originated from a laboratory.

“The federal government continues to obfuscate and try to hide things from us. They only gave us pieces of the report rather than the whole report,” he said. “I just want to remind everybody why this is so important: Over 1 million Americans died from COVID virus. Over 15 million Americans still have long COVID. We owe it to those patients, we owe it to those family members, to figure out where COVID came from.”

Citing a “differencing of opinion” within the intelligence community, the senator added, “What we would like to do is see each individual report, but the federal government continues to hide those from us, so we don't know if they're covering for [former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony] Fauci. We don't know if they're covering because U.S. dollars were actually used to fund this, [or] that we know for sure that a guy named Dr. Ben Hu … that he was funded with U.S. tax dollars, was probably a patient zero or one of the first patients to have the virus as well.

“The jury’s still out, but a preponderance of evidence shows that this virus was made in Wuhan, China and leaked from a laboratory there.”

According to Marshall, if a species or another natural factor was responsible for the virus, the intelligence community should have been able to provide a lot more details at this point.

“Here we are, three years out. They still have not shown us the intermediate species,” he said. “If this came from nature, there should have been an intermediate species, like a dog or raccoon dog. They’ve not shown us that.”

Marshall said that none of the intel has identified a progenitor virus as the cause, either. “The way this happens in nature is [that] a virus just doesn't jump from a bat to humans without some cousins and some progenitor viruses out there as well,” he explained.

“There was a litany of events that happened in September, October 2019,” he added. “Doctor Shi [Zenghli], the bat lady, shuts down their DNA lab bank. They're doing lots of work on the laboratory itself, that there was some major vacuum systems that had broken down as well. The military gets involved, they start working on a vaccine, and it just goes on and on. All these coincidences, and when you put them all together, they add up.”

“In a civil court case, I could show that this virus originated in Wuhan, China, was made in a laboratory, and that this doctor, Ben Hu, was one of the first patients, was Shi’s right hand person, is the person who would develop their protein spike using humanized [mice] from University of North Carolina. So all this evidence points to this, but the intelligence community is scared of their own shadow.”

Marshall then asked, “Why don't they declassify this information? Why won’t they even share it with Congress, who has the ability to see this?”

