Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: No to 'Pandemic Amnesty'

We need to hold everyone who made bad decisions and policies during the COVID-19 pandemic accountable, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Monday.

In reference to an article from the Atlantic asking for a "pandemic amnesty," which host Rob Schmitt stated was "the author's way of asking Americans to forget what Democrat leaders health officials, teachers unions, people like Tony Fauci, did to you for 18 months what they inflicted onto your life," Marshall rhetorically asked them to talk to people who were negatively affected by the pandemic policies.

"Talk to my grandkids who missed a year of grade school and are now a year behind in reading and math," Marshall said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Talk to those moms and dads who didn't get to say goodbye to their parents who were dying alone in a nursing home. We have the largest mental health epidemic in the history of our country right now because of these bad policies.

"We need to hold those ones who made these decisions accountable," Marshall continued. "As a physician, I always was taught that if we didn't know the exact answer was to level with our patients and say, look, I think you need to do a C-section; there should be the benefits of it, these are the risks of it. Or maybe it's referring for breast cancer and mastectomy treatment," Marshall continued. "Have those honest conversations and then let people back home make those decisions, informed decisions. Let local school boards, local folks make those decisions on what's best for them.

"We're gonna hold those people accountable, looking forward to his election, looking forward to have some gavels in our hands so we can get Dr. Fauci and others in front of us," Marshall added.

