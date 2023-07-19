Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: CDC Has 'Lost Its Way' by Recommending Chestfeeding

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., harshly criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday on Newsmax for providing guidance for transgender and non-binary individuals on how to "chestfeed" their newborns.

He said the CDC has "absolutely lost its way" by recommending that a biological man who wants to release fluids from his breast take a drug which has been taken off the market, by obtaining it illegally, that can, along with other medications produce a fluid.

He said that both the drug and fluid that is produced can be harmful to babies.

Marshall, who said he delivered a baby almost every day during his almost 30 years working as an obstetrician, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he said he knew he would have to protect the lives of unborn babies, but he said he never thought he would have to fight for babies once they were born.

The senator described breastfeeding as a sacred moment between a baby and his mom that is completely natural and emphasized that he would he would not call what comes from a man's chest, due to the medications, breast milk, but rather "trans fluid."

He insisted that "there's no way this trans fluid is going to be momma's milk" and emphasized that it is not healthy.

Marshall said he had no idea why the CDC is "putting its woke agenda ahead of the health of babies," but insisted that "someone needs to be fired. Someone needs to be held accountable."

