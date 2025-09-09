Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: We Need Trust, Transparency in CDC

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s goal is to restore trust and transparency at the Centers for Disease Control.

“We need complete transparency,” Marshall said on “National Report.” “Anthony Fauci created more vaccine hesitancy over covid than anybody will in an entire lifetime. Not every person needs every vaccine. On the other hand, there are some great vaccines.”

Marshall, an obstetrician, singled out the polio vaccine as being a great vaccine that he supports. Marshall said he thinks Florida ending vaccine mandates for schools goes too far.

“I believe in empowering local school boards with the information, the transparency and the trust to make those decisions,” Marshall said. “Vaccines like the MMR vaccine, polio, those serve way beyond just the children they're protecting. It's protecting the entire community as well.”

The Kansas senator said he supports what Kennedy is doing and his Make America Healthy Again movement.

“RFK Jr. is a disrupter,” Marshall said. He's going to turn that place upside down. And that makes a lot of people uncomfortable. But he's the voice we need to lead this issue. We're not going to keep doing the same old thing and expect a different results. He's going to turn it upside down. And for the first time, we're going to make this not a sick care system, but a true health care system.”

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com