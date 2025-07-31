Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Canada Complicating Trade Efforts

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., chided Canada over its call in support of statehood for Palestine, telling Newsmax on Thursday the country is making efforts to secure a trade deal "really complicated."

Canada on Wednesday announced it's planning to recognize the state of Palestine in September. President Donald Trump responded early Thursday that Canada's stance "will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them."

Marshall joined "National Report" to say Canada's not being "very helpful" with Friday's deadline to secure a trade deal.

"Well, look, I think Americans are tired of the killing in Gaza, that Israel needs to end this war one way or another. We need to stop this famine," Marshall said.

However, "Canada is making this really complicated. They're hamstringing President Trump, and I would ask our friends in Canada, what type of statehood are they talking about?" Marshall said.

"If you look at Palestinians' past, they've been a failed government. They paid no attention to water, to sewers, to schools, to the economics of their country. I've been over there, and it's a disaster right now. Instead, they focused on chaos, on terrorism," he added.

"So I don't think that's a viable solution right now. Again, I think President Trump, if anyone can solve this, I think it's going to be President Trump. And what Canada is doing there is not very helpful for the cause," said Marshall.

On a different subject, Marshall was also asked about Starbucks' Wednesday announcement that it is moving forward with a health and wellness innovation, including a protein cold foam and coconut water-based beverages.

"Look, I think they're more interested in marketing than they are making America healthy again. I'm not sure what they're up to here," Marshall said. "I appreciate them hopping on the bandwagon. I'm absolutely committed to making America healthy again."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com