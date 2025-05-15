WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Republicans Trying to Save Medicaid

Thursday, 15 May 2025 10:06 AM EDT

As Congressional Republicans continue to work on a budget that will satisfy most members of the House and Senate, critics have accused the GOP of proposing new cuts and restrictions to Medicaid.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans actually are "trying to save Medicaid."

"There's a lot of fraud, waste and abuse in Medicaid," Marshall said on "Wake Up America." "We've seen Medicaid grow 50% in five years. Over 90 million Americans are now on Medicaid and not Medicare. We're not touching Medicare. We are trying to strengthen Medicaid for those who need it the most. 

"We want to make sure that grandma in the nursing home has Medicaid. We want to make sure those people with disabilities have Medicare and Medicaid as well. So, we're trying to save Medicaid. We're not trying to cut anybody's benefits."

Marshall, who serves on the Senate Budget Committee, said the GOP is looking to end the rampant fraud and abuse.

"If you're an illegal alien in California on Medicaid, the federal government shouldn't pay for that," he said. "I think that's just one very simple example. If you're a person that's getting Medicaid from two different states, that's not right, either." 

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans are "trying to save Medicaid."
Thursday, 15 May 2025 10:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

