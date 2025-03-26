Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Bill Would Codify Boys as Boys, Girls as Girls

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, told Newsmax Wednesday, he can't believe he had to propose a bill that would establish biological boys as boys and biological women as women.

Marshall told Newsmax's National Report that as an obstetrician, when he delivered babies, he would hand the newborn to the parents and say, "It's a boy or it's a girl.

"I never said, we're not sure what this is, we're going to do a little gender affirmation later and assess the baby in three years," Marshall said. "What this bill does, and I'm embarrassed we have to say this is, if the baby makes sperm, then he's male, if it's a person that makes eggs, then guess what, it's a girl."

The Kansas senator noted 90% of Americans support President Donald Trump's executive order to protect the safety of women by banning boys from girls sports.

"Let's keep boys out of the girl's locker room," Marshall said. "If you have a passport, you need to put on your biological sex, not your gender identity. If you're in a public place, like a prison, a jail, some type of housing situation, public housing, the boys go to the boys side and the girls go in the girls side."

Marshall said while he respects transgender people, their rights cannot overwhelm another person's.

