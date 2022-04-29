Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Biden Either 'Incompetent or He Wants' Border Crisis

The border situation is a disaster created by President Joe Biden, and he's either "incompetent or he wants this crisis," Sen. Roger Marshall told Newsmax.

"I have been to the border three times and I've also done humanitarian work all over the world as a physician, and this looks worse than any crisis I've ever seen," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report" Friday. "Over 3 million people have been apprehended crossing the border illegally since Joe Biden was sworn into office, and what the Border Patrol tells me is for every person they apprehend, three more get across."

That means more people have crossed the border than the population of Marshall's home state of Kansas, he noted, and even though his state isn't on the border, the fentanyl crisis is still hitting its residents.

Marshall also commented on the news that several Democrat lawmakers oppose Biden lifting Title 42 at the border.

"Those folks have elections coming soon and they're in purple districts, so obviously they're running for cover, but they also live on the border," he said. "I have talked to them and they're very concerned about the impact on their particular borders if Title 42 is stopped."

Border cities, Marshall said, are overwhelmed.

"If you could imagine having 5,000 or 10,000 people come to your community every day, what would you do with them?" he asked. "How would you feed them? Where would they sleep? What would the stressors be that they put on your hospitals or on your schools?"

The administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has blamed the border crisis on former President Donald Trump, but Marshall called that a lie.

"President Trump had the border under control," he said. "It's gone from being under control to now, over 3 million people. Six tons of fentanyl have been apprehended crossing the border, probably triple that. This border is not under control. It's getting worse every day, and if Title 42 runs out, it's going to double again."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said recently that the White House would be willing to work with Republicans on ending Title 42, but Marshall said the president has not reached out.



But there is a "simple solution," Marshall said, which would be to reinstate Trump's policies at the border and finish building the wall, because "we have to solidify the border until we control the border."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Related stories: