Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: July 4 Bill Deadline in Question

House Republicans eager to send the party's megabill to President Donald Trump by July 4 should not "make any big plans" for the holiday weekend, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Monday.

Senate Republicans are working on the "one, big, beautiful bill" of tax cuts and spending that passed the House by one vote. The version that ultimately gets approved by the upper chamber must pass the House again before going to the president's desk.

Trump has said he would like to sign the measure by July 4 – something that appears to be in question.

"I wouldn't plan on any big plans over July 4. I think that the Senate will take it right up to that day," Marshall told "Wake Up America" co-hosts Marc Lotter and Alison Maloni.

"We're going to — we were supposed to — be done on a Thursday before July 4. I bet we're here all weekend. I bet we give it over to the House. Congress typically responds when there's a deadline, a gun at their head. So, I wouldn't make any big plans for July 4 if I was on the House side."

With numerous GOP senators having expressed concerns with the House bill, Lotter asked Marshall if his colleagues could agree to "90% of what they want."

"We are not going to go home this summer without finishing this bill. Failure is not an option," Marshall said. "This bill is going to prevent the largest tax increase in American history. It's going to give Americans $1,000 a month more of their own money. They'll take home $1,000 more a month.

"If we don't pass this bill ... that evaporates. We have to deliver for the president's agenda to secure the border."

During an appearance on Newsmax last week, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., warned that the nation's "skyrocketing" deficit is unsustainable.

"I agree with Ron Johnson's goals that I want to get to a balanced budget. I believe we'll do that over four years time," Marshall said. "The first thing we do is grow the economy, stabilize spending. There is a cut. There's a cut … there will be $2 trillion of cuts in this bill before it's all said and done, at least $2 trillion and that's our focus right now.

"I'm trying to reach out to everybody in Congress right now. Where else can we trim some money? I'm working hard on Medicaid. That would be my area of expertise, so we'll get there. But we have a lot of work to do now in the next three weeks."

Marshall also addressed Democrats' condemnations that center around Medicaid.

"I think that it's so much easier to talk about Medicaid. And I just want to tell everybody, Look, we're not going to take Medicaid away from seniors in nursing homes or people in disabilities," he said. "We're going to protect Medicaid for those who need it the most."

