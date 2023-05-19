Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Biden's 'Vacuum of Leadership' on Display

President Joe Biden, by traveling to the G-7 summit in Hiroshima while the United States debt limit crisis has not been solved, created a "vacuum of leadership," as the national government's financial issues could "have been solved months ago," Sen. Roger Marshall said Friday on Newsmax.

"We need to balance our national security issues with our economic issues," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is how Joe Biden fails. If he's not in his basement running his campaign, he fails when it really takes true leadership, and that's what we're seeing right now."

Instead of reaching an agreement on the national debt limit issue, Biden "waits until another crisis is present," Marshall said.



"I get that with everything going on globally right now, this is obviously a very important G-7, but with everything happening here at home, people are questioning whether or not this was the right move," Marshall said.

Marshall, responding to comments made by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who claimed Republicans in the House have decided to use the threat of a default to "jam [their] extreme right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people," said Jeffries "has no power right now."

"This needs to be a deal between Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House, and Joe Biden," said Marshall. "All we're asking is not to give Joe Biden another credit card until he brings some fiscal responsibility. … The ball is in their side of the court."

Marshall said the $13 trillion national debt is the main threat to the security of the U.S.

"Joe Biden spent $500 billion last year on an interest payment," said Marshall. "He's going to spend a trillion dollars this year. I'm not any economist, but I just don't see how we can run this business of the government if we're spending a trillion dollars a year on interest. There will be no money left for a strong military."

Marshall also said he doubts the U.S. will default on its debt on June 1, as he believes that is an "imaginary date."

"We'll pay the debt that needs to be paid," he said. "Maybe we won't pay members at the White House. Maybe we won't pay senators."

Meanwhile, Marshall said he thinks McCarthy, R-Calif., has the "toughest job in the world right now" with trying to deal with a thin majority in the House.

"People have no idea how hard it is to keep both factions within the Republican Party together," said Marshall. "Folks back home ask me, 'Why don't you Republicans stick together?' We're sticking together on this one. We're not going to blink.

"Biden has to come to the table and give us both some type of work toward a balanced budget and take care of the national debt limit."

Marshall also on Friday commented on Thursday's often-contentious hearing of the House Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, saying that the testimony from the FBI whistleblowers and the Democrats' reaction shows "we've got them on the run."

"The truth eventually comes out," said Marshall. "People understand that there was corruption at the very highest levels between the FBI, the DOJ, and the White House was involved from day one as well. A doctor once told me if you lose your reputation, you never get it back. The FBI has lost its reputation. We have the Democrats on the run. Let's finish the job."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!