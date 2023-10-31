×
Tags: roger marshall | alejandro mayorkas | southern border | crisis | immigrants | terrorists | joe biden

Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Mayorkas 'Underestimates' Open Border Crisis

By    |   Tuesday, 31 October 2023 10:56 PM EDT

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "underestimates" the damage the open U.S. southern border does to the country, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Mayorkas testified in front of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee earlier in the day, where he wouldn't directly answer security questions, such as how many terrorists are in the U.S. or how many illegal immigrants have crossed the border since President Joe Biden took office.

Marshall told "Eric Bolling The Balance," that "we were asking the questions [in the hearing] that every American wants to know."

"I think our secretary underestimates how scared people are back home. He underestimates what this open border has done for people across America," Marshall said.

Marshall elaborated on the results of an open border, such as losing 300 Americans a day to fentanyl poisoning, the rise in human trafficking, and the general decrease in Americans feeling safe and secure.

"Either he doesn't care, he doesn't know the answers, or he doesn't want to answer, maybe all of them," Marshall said. "Probably most disturbing is that he won't admit that the policies of his president have created this magnet so that eight million people have crossed the border illegally under this president, and the only thing that he would admit to is that 600,000 'got-aways' crossed our border in this past year … they have no idea who they are, where they are, what they're doing."

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Click Here to comment on this article
