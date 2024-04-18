Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Panel to Grill Mayorkas for 'Mini Impeachment Trial'

Senate Republicans on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hold a "mini impeachment trial" when Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appears before the panel Thursday, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax.

Marshall appeared on "Wake Up America" the morning after the Senate on Wednesday dismissed both charges of illegal conduct — failing to enforce the nation's immigration laws and lying to Congress — by Mayorkas.

"It's very dead on the Senate floor. Now, we get a second bite of the apple today. Just coincidentally, Secretary Mayorkas is going to be in front of our committee … so this is another chance for us to have a mini trial," Marshall told co-hosts Rob Finnerty and Sharla McBride.

"I think that we will have some gunpowder go off between [Sens.] Rand Paul and Ron [Johnson] and Rick Scott, Josh Hawley, myself. You're going to see some gunpowder today as we try to condense this trial down to about one hour."

Marshall said there "should have been an impeachment trial" before the full Senate instead of questioning Mayorkas during a hearing scheduled to discuss the 2025 fiscal year budget. He especially took aim at senators, such as Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who hail from purple states and voted against holding a trial.

"Think about this, though. You know, we have people that are up for reelection here in November from purple states, senators from purple states like Montana and Ohio, who claimed they are moderates, but then they stand in line to vote like a liberal," he said. "They burned the Constitution down yesterday. A sad day for America."

Marshall was shown a CBS News interview in which Mayorkas said only Congress can change the immigration system and that the administration was considering "options" to address the migrant crisis.

"Look, Mayorkas is doing [President Joe] Biden's bidding. These are Biden's policies. America is not dumb enough to fall for that," Marshall said on Newsmax. "They underestimate exactly how smart Americans are … and they realize that policy changes could fix this. All you have to do is just look at the numbers going from [former President Donald] Trump to Joe Biden.

"Ultimately, this is going to be decided in November. That's when the true impeachment ... the last chapter [in] this impeachment trial when ultimately we go after the goose, the person that's really doing this and, of course, that's Joe Biden."

