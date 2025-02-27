WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: roge rmarshall | newsmax | gain of function research | anthony fauci

Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Gain-of-Function Research More Dangerous Than Nukes

Thursday, 27 February 2025 03:07 PM EST

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Thursday that gain-of-function research "is worse, way more dangerous than nuclear warheads are."

On Wednesday, Marshall introduced legislation along with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to ban the practice of altering the function of an organism to increase aspects such as transmissibility and potency by various means.

"The era of unaccountable taxpayer-funded science done in the name of 'global health' needs to end," Marshall said in a news release.

"This bill would ban any federal funding for gain-of-function research, no matter what or how Anthony Fauci wants to describe it," Marshall told "Newsline," referring to the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "And remember, this viral gain-of-function was Anthony Fauci's pet project for over 20 years. We spent, I'm going to say, $20 [billion] to $50 billion on this research helping the Chinese. They ended up developing the COVID virus, which killed 10 [million], 20 million people across the world.

"We've never seen any gain at all from this gain-of-function research. It's never helped mankind. It's worse, way more dangerous than nuclear warheads are."

Marshall said the practice is impossible to be completely safe and the results are more likely to be used as a weapon.

"You know, every three or five years, we hear about a virus escaping from a laboratory," he said. "Even in America, they're very hard to contain. Even in a biosecurity Level 4 lab. And we certainly don't need to be teaching our enemies how to grow these viruses, which are perfect for terrorist weapons."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Thursday, 27 February 2025 03:07 PM
