Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Exciting Time' for Landmark Court Decisions

Mask mandates, state, local, and federal executive authority, and the battle to define the limits of Roe V. Wade on abortion combine to make this a "very exciting time" for the courts and law, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.

"It's the most exciting time for a law professor or legal scholar because we're playing on ground that has been unknown before, and I think we'll see very interesting decisions," Dershowitz told "Saturday Report."

Dershowitz told host Cal Higbie the Texas six-week limit abortion was "designed to get a Supreme Court ruling," noting the 1970s decision on Roe V. Wade defined abortion as a federal constitutional issue, which did not sit well with legal scholars, regardless of their person opinions on pro choice or pro life.

This week's Supreme Court decision to permit the Texas law on limiting abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy is a "signal" the ideological makeup of the court might be ripe for remaking the legal view on state's rights to set abortion law.

"I think the decision could signal that there is a 5-4 majority possible to substantially limit Roe V. Wade," Dershowitz said. "If there were five justices who thought that Roe V. Wade could not be limited, why would they allow the Texas statute to go into effect, even for few months?

"That will cause a lot of young women and girls not able to have abortions."

The three Supreme Court Justices confirmed to the nine-member top court for former President Donald Trump, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, might be key to determining the future of abortion law, Dershowitz concluded.

"So this may be a signal that perhaps Justices Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch, and Barrett may have moved in that direction" of limiting Roe V. Wade," Dershowitz said.

