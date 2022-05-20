Fmr NFL Star Benjamin Watson: Provide for Moms to Avoid Abortions

Former NFL star and pro-life advocate Benjamin Watson told Newsmax Friday that if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and sends the abortion issue back to the states, both sides of the issue must enter a discussion with "courage" to bring about the best outcome for pregnant women, the men involved and the unborn children hanging in the balance.

"So much of what we hear is extreme right or extreme left. We rarely hear about the humanity of people involved, and I'm not just talking about the humanity of the child in the womb, (but) also the humanity of the mother. We have to talk about the humanity of people that don't agree with us," said Benjamin, whose foundation works with 45 crisis pregnancy centers, during "Spicer & Co." Friday. "I mean, we have to be people who are willing to bridge that gap. And so when it comes to having a conversation, we have to enter this conversation with courage. We have to let down our guard. Sometimes we have to see that some people, although they stand on the other side of the aisle, (that) they care about life."

Watson, a first-round draft pick for the New England Patriots who retired from the league in 2020 after 16 seasons, now works to spread Christian values of faith, truth, kindness, and justice, through his One More foundation, which supports several organizations, including pro-life organizations that provide help to pregnant women who choose giving birth instead of abortion, according to his website.

Watson said that in a post-Roe nation, coalitions need to form that provide the real help that pregnant women and the men involved need to avoid abortions.

"Love is an action, and what love does is it makes us seek the best for the other person. So how do we provide for the woman that is in crisis? How do we meet her needs," he said. "How do we, even if it's outside of our political platform, say you know what we have to do is provide a larger safety net for these women in order for them to be able to choose life. We have to start there, but we are divided. I still have hope, but it's going to take people who are like-minded, people who care about life, to stand in the gap, especially as we go into this next phase of Roe being struck down, which I believe it should be struck down, and all hopes and all signs point to it being that way."

In addition to the women, Watson said that men also need to stand up and help support and encourage the fathers of these unborn babies to step up and take care of their responsibility in the situation.

"There are 46 chromosomes: 23 and 23. So any time that a man is taken out of the equation, he clearly has half the responsibility and needs to live in that," he said. "I think that it's imperative for men to challenge other men. What I've seen, even in my conversations with men on fatherhood, many dads want to be good dads. They've fallen victim to the same lie that is coming out — this lie about not being involved and that you don't have to be involved. That is not your place to stand in the gap. There are many men who are actually hurting because they've lost their children to abortion."

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Watson produced a documentary called "Divided Hearts of America" that interviewed more than 30 people on both sides of the abortion debate, according to his website.

